Hart ended with 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 victory over the Wizards.

Hart returned to the lineup after missing Friday's loss to the Nets due to a right knee issue, and he posted a strong line -- he went perfect from beyond the arc while delivering solid numbers in peripheral categories. Hart has missed three of New York's last six games, but he's been productive when available. Over nine March appearances, he's averaging 14.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.