Hart posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and five steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 win over Detroit.

Hart attempted just two shots but made a significant defensive impact, recording five steals while helping New York secure its first victory of the season. The veteran guard also contributed four rebounds and four assists, demonstrating his ability to provide fantasy value without scoring heavily. Hart's defensive production was particularly encouraging after he totaled just two steals across his first three appearances.