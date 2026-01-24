Towns (back) is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

The star big man was a game-time call for this contest, but in the end, he'll suit up and should handle his regular workload. Towns will have his hands full on both ends of the court while dealing with a rejuvenated Joel Embiid. Towns is averaging 17.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of January.