Towns (forehead) has returned to Wednesday's game against Denver, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Towns and Spencer Jones collided earlier in the game, which resulted in Towns sustaining a gash above his right eye. He briefly went back to the locker room after the collision, but he's been given the green light to return. It's unclear if the injury required stitches or if he was simply being checked for a concussion.