Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Checks back in
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (forehead) has returned to Wednesday's game against Denver, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Towns and Spencer Jones collided earlier in the game, which resulted in Towns sustaining a gash above his right eye. He briefly went back to the locker room after the collision, but he's been given the green light to return. It's unclear if the injury required stitches or if he was simply being checked for a concussion.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes to locker room after collision•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects another double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Inhales 22 rebounds in win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Available vs. Philly•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Considered game-time decision•