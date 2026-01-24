Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Considered game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike Brown told reporters that Towns (back) is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Towns will go through pregame warmups, at which point the Knicks will have a better idea of whether the veteran big man will be able to play through back spasms. Mitchell Robinson would likely start for the Knicks if Towns is unable to play.
