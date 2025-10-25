Towns tallied 26 points (6-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes during New York's 105-95 win over Boston on Friday.

Towns committed a team-high five turnovers and didn't have the most efficient night from the field, but he did lead the Knicks with four triples and 12 free-throw attempts. The veteran big man has shaken off the questionable tag to play in each of the first two games of the regular season, but a lingering quadriceps injury will be worth monitoring as the season progresses. Towns has opened the season with back-to-back double-doubles while going 11-for-28 from the field.