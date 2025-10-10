Towns logged 10 points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes of Thursday's 100-95 preseason win over Minnesota.

Towns had another tough night shooting the ball, which has been a theme in the preseason. Through three exhibitions, he's shooting 26.3 percent from the field with averages of 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes per contest. His usage rate of 22.3 percent is also much lower than it was during the 2024-25 regular season (27.3 percent), but fantasy managers should be cautious about overreacting in the preseason.