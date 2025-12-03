Towns closed with 29 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Celtics.

Towns delivered an efficient performance from the field and finished as the Knicks' second-leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort. After scoring just nine points on 2-for-8 shooting in Friday's win over Milwaukee, the star big man has scored 20-plus in back-to-back outings, and he has now reached the 20-point threshold in 12 of 20 regular-season games. He also tied the team-high mark in rebounds Tuesday.