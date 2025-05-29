Towns (knee), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers, will go through his pregame warmup and be a game-time decision, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Towns is in jeopardy of missing Thursday's win-or-go-home Game 5 due to a left knee contusion. The Knicks are expected to provide another update on the star center's status ahead of tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET. Towns is averaging 25.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 34.3 minutes per contest over four games this series. During that span, he has recorded 52.4/45.5/84.4 shooting splits.