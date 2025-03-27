Towns closed with 34 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Clippers.

The Knicks had to rely heavily on Towns in this matchup, and while he had a tough assignment in Ivica Zubac, the star center posted an impressive line en route to his fourth consecutive game with a double-double or triple-double. Towns has seven double-doubles and one triple-double in his 12 appearances in the current month, and he should continue to operate as the Knicks' go-to option on offense as long as Jalen Brunson (ankle) remains sidelined. Over that 12-game stretch, Towns is averaging 25.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.