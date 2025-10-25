Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Towns continues to nurse a quadriceps strain. He's been able to play through the injury for now and is coming off an impressive 26-point double-double against the Celtics. If he can't play, the team may lean on Josh Hart (back) and Guerschon Yabusele to help pick up the slack.
