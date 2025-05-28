Towns (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Towns is dealing with a knee injury that could end up keeping him sidelined for Game 5. The Knicks will face elimination for the first time in this series with the Pacers, which makes Towns' status incredibly important for New York's chances of keeping its season alive. The veteran star is averaging 25.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the Eastern Conference Finals, shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.