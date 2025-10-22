Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Upgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (quadriceps) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPNreports.
Towns' status for the regular-season opener has changed multiple times, going from questionable to doubtful and now back to questionable. He's been dealing with a quadriceps injury since Oct. 16, which kept him out of the preseason finale.
