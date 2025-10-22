default-cbs-image
Towns (quadriceps) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPNreports.

Towns' status for the regular-season opener has changed multiple times, going from questionable to doubtful and now back to questionable. He's been dealing with a quadriceps injury since Oct. 16, which kept him out of the preseason finale.

