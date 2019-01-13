Knicks' Lance Thomas: Drawing start Sunday vs. 76ers
Thomas will start at power forward in Sunday's game against the 76ers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Thomas started the first five games of the season but has seen limited action since. He played 21 minutes or less in each of those five starts and could see a similar workload while in the starting lineup Sunday.
More News
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Grabs seven boards in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Logs first action since November•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Available to play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Remains out Friday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Doubtful to return Friday•
-
Knicks' Lance Thomas: Out at least one month•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...