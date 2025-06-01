Bridges amassed 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bridges was efficient while scoring double-digit points for the seventh straight game, albeit in a losing effort. The 28-year-old swingman averaged 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 38.0 minutes per contest in the six-game series loss to Indiana. Bridges has one more year remaining on his contract after playing in all 82 regular-season outings for the Knicks this season, during which he averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the field across 37.0 minutes per game.