McBride (pelvis) remains without a definitive timetable for a return but has progressed to scrimmaging, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

McBride underwent sports hernia surgery Feb. 6 but recently returned to contact work and has now been cleared to participate in scrimmages. According to Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, the 25-year-old guard is hopeful he will return before the postseason, and for now, he can be considered week-to-week.