McBride amassed 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 loss to the Pelicans.

McBride replaced Jalen Brunson (neck) in the starting lineup, ending with 10 points in 40 minutes. While it wasn't the best performance in terms of offensive efficiency, he did manage to chip in across all the major categories. If Brunson is forced to miss additional time, McBride could be worth considering as a short-term pickup in slightly deeper formats.