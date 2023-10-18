McBride posted 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-110 preseason loss to Boston.

McBride got the starting nod with the Knicks' regular starters resting. He led all players in steals while pacing the team in assists and finishing second in scoring. McBride tied a preseason high in scoring while setting new preseason-best marks in assists and steals in the loss. Over three preseason contests, McBride has averaged 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.