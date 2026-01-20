McBride contributed five points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 114-97 loss to the Mavericks.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle) returning to the lineup, McBride moved back to the bench, scoring single digits for just the second time in the past 12 games. Injuries to other players in recent times provided McBride with an opportunity to step into a larger role, during which time he was certainly a viable fantasy asset, even in standard leagues. Assuming Brunson remains on the court, McBride could find himself on the outside looking in when it comes to top 120 value.