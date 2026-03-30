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Knicks' Miles McBride: Unlikely to return Sunday
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McBride (undisclosed) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Thunder, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
McBride exited for the locker room in the third quarter and is unlikely to return. Jose Alvarado is likely to see extra minutes while McBride is sidelined.
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