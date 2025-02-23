Shams Charania of ESPN reported Sunday that Robinson is aiming to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut over the coming week.

Robinson was recently cleared to participate in 5-on-5 contact practices and has been participating in full since. He's scheduled to have another session early in the week, by which time the Knicks will have a clearer idea on his return date. Based on Charania's reporting, Robinson could be available as early as Wednesday against the 76ers, or he could make his regular-season debut at some point during the Knicks' two-game road trip starting Friday against the Grizzlies.