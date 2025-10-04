Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Continues to produce
Robinson finished with six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 13 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the 76ers.
Robinson continues to crash the glass during his limited time on the floor in Abu Dhabi. He's now racked up 24 rebounds across the first two games of the preseason, proving he's healthy and ready to make an impact in the frontcourt during the 2025-26 campaign.
