Robinson (ankle) registered two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Saturday's 130-119 loss to the 76ers.

Back in action following a three-game absence due to left ankle injury management, Robinson picked up his 12th start of the season as part of a supersized frontcourt with Karl-Anthony Towns. While he could end up sticking in the starting five while the Knicks await the return of Josh Hart (ankle), Robinson is unlikely to see a major uptick in playing time. Robinson has reached the 25-minute mark just three times in 23 appearances on the campaign, as his tendency to pick up fouls in addition to Towns' ability to play center often suppresses Robinson's playing time.