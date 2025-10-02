Robinson finished with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the 76ers.

Robinson was a monster on the boards during the team's preseason opener in Abu Dhabi, ripping down a game-high total by far in only 18 minutes on the floor. The veteran center had the most eye-popping performance during this matchup, which is a good sign for New York moving forward.