Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Robinson was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. He has been playing a very small role in the frontcourt thus far, averaging 16.8 minutes across eight November appearances. If he's unable to give it a go, the Knicks cold turn to Guerschon Yabusele and possibly Ariel Hukporti.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs eight boards in win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not on injury report•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable vs. Memphis•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs 10 boards with three swats•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not on injury report•