Robinson (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. He has been playing a very small role in the frontcourt thus far, averaging 16.8 minutes across eight November appearances. If he's unable to give it a go, the Knicks cold turn to Guerschon Yabusele and possibly Ariel Hukporti.