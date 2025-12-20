Robinson produced 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to the 76ers.

Robinson recorded his first double-digit scoring game of the year, and it was also the first time this season he's hit consecutive free throws, which had the New York crowd going wild. However, with averages of 4.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on the season, Mitchell can only be viewed as a shot-blocking and rebounding specialist in deep leagues.