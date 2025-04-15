Robinson (ankle), who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nets, is expected to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Pistons.
It's been widely assumed that the Knicks sat out most of their rotational players Sunday as a precaution. Robinson is expected to operate as the backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns in the postseason with minutes projected in the teens.
