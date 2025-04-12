Robinson finished Friday's 108-102 loss to Cleveland with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes.

Following a one-game absence Thursday against Detroit, Robinson filled in down low for the injured Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and supplied a full stat line. Towns' absence Friday was likely more of a maintenance day, and Robinson will revert back to the bench once the superstar big man returns. That said, Robinson has averaged 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes while shooting 57.9 percent from the field through three games as a starter this year.