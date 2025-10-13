Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Getting night off Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (rest) is out for Monday's preseason game against the Wizards, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
The veteran big man will join the rest of the starters on the bench. Guerschon Yabusele will draw the start at center Monday.
