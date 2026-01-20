Robinson closed Monday's 114-97 loss to Dallas with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks over 19 minutes.

Robinson recorded his second double-double of the season, adding a pair of blocks for good measure. It's been a frustrating season for the big man, who has been continually managed as a result of ongoing ankle issues. At this point, it doesn't appear as though he will be playing starter-level minutes anytime soon, instead serving as the backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns. At best, managers should view him as a rebounds and blocks streamer.