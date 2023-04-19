Robinson registered two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds and four blocks over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 107-90 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Robinson salvaged a poor performance by at least racking up four blocks. He was barely noticeable on the offensive end, an element of his game that remains troubling. Up against the size of the Cavaliers, Robinson is simply going to have to be better than this moving forward. By that, he at least needs to be a threat with the ball in his hands.