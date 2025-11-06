Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs 10 boards with three swats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson registered eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assists, one steal, three swats and one turnover in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 victory over the Wolves.
Even in limited minutes, Robinson is capable of providing some low-end value with his output in boards (8.7) and blocks (1.7). However, it seems he'll consistently be rested on back-to-back sets, at least through the early stages of the season, which will make him a frustrating player to roster in fantasy hoops.
