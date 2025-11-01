Robinson finished with four points (2-3 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 135-125 loss to the Bulls.

Robinson played his first game of the season, leading the team with 11 rebounds. He slotted straight into the starting lineup, and although he was apparently not on a minutes restriction, he did manage just 20 minutes. As expected, he was non-existent on the offensive end, but the other aspects of his game appeared fine. His availability moving forward remains a mystery, although simply being back on the court is a step in the right direction.