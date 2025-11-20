Robinson notched three points (1-1 FG, 1-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 113-111 victory over Dallas.

Although he isn't known to be a great free-throw shooter, Robinson had a particularly terrible night from the charity stripe Thursday, missing five of six attempts, including two late in the fourth quarter that could have been costly. On the bright side, Robinson continued his dominance on the glass, as he has yet to log a game with less than three offensive rebounds and five total rebounds this season.