Robinson produced eight points (4-5 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson provided a solid stat line in the loss as the Knicks were eliminated in a 4-2 series loss to Indiana. The big man received an increased role in the series (four starts), averaging 5.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 78.9 percent from the field across 24.7 minutes per game. Robinson missed an extended period at the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in May 2024. He is entering the final year of his contract after playing in just 17 regular-season games, finishing with averages of 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 0.9 steals and 0.8 assists across 17.1 minutes per contest.