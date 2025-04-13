Robinson is questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cavaliers.
Robinson joins OG Anunoby (thumb), Jalen Brunson (ankle), Josh Hart (knee) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) as questionable for the regular-season finale. The Knicks are locked into the No. 3 seed, so even if their regulars suit up and play, it's unlikely they'll handle a full workload.
