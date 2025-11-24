Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Listed out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Robinson was a late addition to the injury report Monday, and he can be labeled as day-to-day with an illness ahead of Wednesday's contest in Charlotte. The Knicks tend to shift Karl-Anthony Towns to center during Robinson's absences, perhaps opening the door for Josh Hart to join the starting lineup Monday.
