Robinson (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report Monday, and he can be labeled as day-to-day with an illness ahead of Wednesday's contest in Charlotte. The Knicks tend to shift Karl-Anthony Towns to center during Robinson's absences, perhaps opening the door for Josh Hart to join the starting lineup Monday.

