Robinson (rest) did not practice Monday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson has now rested for exactly one week. When asked about it, coach Mike Brown said it's not odd to have his workload managed for a whole week. Robinson's status for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup against the Cavaliers is now in the air, with Brown saying the team will use a 'next-man-up" mentality. Josh Hart (back) also did not practice Monday.