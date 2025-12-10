Robinson produced two points (2-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 victory over the Raptors.

Robinson shifted back to the bench with Karl-Anthony Towns returning from a one-game absence due to calf tightness. After being a regular fixture in the starting lineup to begin the season, it appears as though New York has gone away from the idea of playing two bigs, instead opting to play Robinson as the backup behind Towns. Through 16 games, Robinson has averaged 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.5 minutes per contest, making him nothing more than a streaming option in standard formats.