Robinson provided one point (1-4 FT) and five rebounds over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Celtics.

Robinson was purposefully sent to the charity stripe twice in the first quarter, with the Celtics taking advantage of his struggles at the line. He ultimately finished the game with fewer than three points for the third time in his last four appearances. The big man has come off the bench in four straight games, and he hasn't offered much from a fantasy perspective outside his rebounding.