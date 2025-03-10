Robinson is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Kings.
Robinson missed Friday's game against the Clippers due to a left ankle issue, but he will return to the lineup Monday. Robinson is averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game over his last four appearances.
