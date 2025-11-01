Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (injury management) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Robinson played his first game of the season Friday against the Bulls and finished with four points (2-3 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's safe to assume that Robinson will play in just one of those games as the Knicks err on the side of caution.
