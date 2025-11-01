Robinson (injury management) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Robinson played his first game of the season Friday against the Bulls and finished with four points (2-3 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes. Sunday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's safe to assume that Robinson will play in just one of those games as the Knicks err on the side of caution.