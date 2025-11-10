Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable vs. Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Tuesday is the first half of New York's back-to-back set, which leaves Robinson in position to sit out one leg or the other. Josh Hart would likely see more playing time in the frontcourt if Robinson is out Tuesday, while Ariel Hukporti could join the rotation.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs 10 boards with three swats•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not on injury report•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will be limited moving forward•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sees 13 minutes in win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suiting up Sunday•