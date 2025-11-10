default-cbs-image
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Tuesday is the first half of New York's back-to-back set, which leaves Robinson in position to sit out one leg or the other. Josh Hart would likely see more playing time in the frontcourt if Robinson is out Tuesday, while Ariel Hukporti could join the rotation.

