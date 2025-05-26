Robinson accumulated six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 victory over Indiana in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Robinson replaced Josh Hart in the starting lineup, a move that ultimately led to a much-needed victory. Despite the starting tag, Robinson's production remained somewhat underwhelming. However, his impact on the defensive end helped limit the Pacers to just 100 points, a fact that won't be lost on the coaching staff. The two teams will meet again Tuesday, with New York looking to level the series at 2-2.