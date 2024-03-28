Robinson (ankle) scored eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT) and added two rebounds and two blocks across 12 minutes Wednesday in the Knicks' 145-101 win over the Raptors.

Cleared to play after missing the Knicks' last 50 games while recovering from left ankle surgery, Robinson was the first player off the bench. He played a pair of roughly six-minute spurts behind starting center Isaiah Hartenstein and provided good energy for the Knicks while going a plus-14 during his time on the court. Robinson could see a slight uptick in playing time in the games to come, but head coach Tom Thibodeau is likely to stick with Hartenstein as the team's top center for the foreseeable future.