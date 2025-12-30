Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Remaining out vs. San Antonio
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Robinson will miss a second consecutive contest due to left ankle injury management. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Hawks. With the big man remaining sidelined, Ariel Hukporti (lip), who is listed as questionable, and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for increased playing time off the bench.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't start Christmas Day•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles with three stocks•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Back in action Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sitting out Thursday•