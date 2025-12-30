default-cbs-image
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Robinson will miss a second consecutive contest due to left ankle injury management. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Hawks. With the big man remaining sidelined, Ariel Hukporti (lip), who is listed as questionable, and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for increased playing time off the bench.

