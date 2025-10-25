Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Remains out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Robinson has yet to make his season debut, as the team continues to use load management with the veteran big man. The squad will continue to lean on Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele to help shoulder the load in the paint.
