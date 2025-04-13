Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
After nearing a double-double in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, Robinson won't suit up for the regular-season finale. Precious Achiuwa and P.J. Tucker will likely shoulder the load in the frontcourt in Brooklyn.
