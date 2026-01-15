Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
The Knicks are giving Robinson Thursday night off, which is the second part of their back-to-back, for ankle injury management. Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele should split the backup minutes at center behind Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday.
