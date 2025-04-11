Robinson is in the Knicks' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Robinson will make his third start of the season due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). Robinson has averaged 4.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over 16.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.